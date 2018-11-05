Body found after car enters Lake Ontario; one charged with impaired driving
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 6:08AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 1:16PM EST
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say they recovered a body from the shores of Lake Ontario after a vehicle drove into the water in Oakville, Ont., early Monday.
Halton regional police say one person has been charged with impaired driving in the incident.
Police say they were called to the area to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors in the middle of the night.
They say that after officers arrived on the scene, they located a male and discovered a collision had occurred that ended with the vehicle entering Lake Ontario from a dead end street.
Search efforts continued for several hours on Monday.
Police have not released any information about the accused or the deceased.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Jury selection begins for Quebec mother accused of killing her children
- Bruce McArthur trial could start in September 2019, judge says
- 'What extinction looks like': U.S. mountain caribou to be moved to Canada
- Ceremony held in honour of N.S. man who was last to die in WWI
- Sask. girl can hear after generous donation; mother says gov’t should step up