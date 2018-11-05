

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say they recovered a body from the shores of Lake Ontario after a vehicle drove into the water in Oakville, Ont., early Monday.

Halton regional police say one person has been charged with impaired driving in the incident.

Police say they were called to the area to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors in the middle of the night.

They say that after officers arrived on the scene, they located a male and discovered a collision had occurred that ended with the vehicle entering Lake Ontario from a dead end street.

Search efforts continued for several hours on Monday.

Police have not released any information about the accused or the deceased.