SQUAMISH, B.C. -- Police and rescue crews are working to overcome dangerous conditions as they try to recover the bodies of three hikers who fell into one of the pools of a majestic waterfall north of Vancouver.

RCMP Cpl. Sascha Banks of the Squamish detachment said the pools at Shannon Falls are not accessible by side trails so teams are trying to figure out how to recover the bodies of the hikers in their late 20s to early 30s.

"It's not accessible unless you drop into this pool and there's no way other than to say that it's extremely dangerous to get there so that's something that we're trying to figure out the logistics of."

Banks said the bodies were discovered Tuesday evening, hours after the trio slipped and fell into the pool.

"These pool systems, unless you have the right equipment with you, unless you understand the area, that you're safe about doing it, you should not be up there."

The names of the woman and two men have not been released pending notification of their families.

Searchers were using an underwater camera to scour the pool on Tuesday in hopes of determining its depth as they searched for the hikers.

Squamish Search and Rescue spokesman John Willcox said a young woman was swept into one of the pools at about noon Tuesday.

"Her boyfriend and then another friend attempted to save her," Willcox said, adding friends of the victims reported seeing them carried over the lip of one pool and into a second.

RCMP had said the three were swimming in one of the icy pools that form part of Shannon Falls, a 335-metre waterfall about 60 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Numerous search and rescue teams, BC Ambulance paramedics, BC Parks rangers and the RCMP were involved in the operation.

Shannon Falls and any trails leading to the pool system at the top of the falls remained closed to the public on Wednesday.