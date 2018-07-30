Boat owned by Quebec premier sinks while at marina
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is pictured as he holds a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron following their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 5, 2018. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool Photo via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 10:28AM EDT
SAINT-PRIME, Que. -- Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard sank while docked at a marina in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Quebec provincial police are looking at mechanical failure and not vandalism as the reason for the sinking.
While police wouldn't say the vessel belonged to Couillard, a spokeswoman for the premier confirmed he is the owner.
Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the boat has been sent for a mechanical inspection.
Police were called at around noon Sunday about a boat that had sunk in Saint-Prime, located on the shores of Lac-Saint-Jean, about 450 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
The town is located in Couillard's Roberval riding.
The sinking gave rise to numerous partisan jokes on social media with a provincial election coming in October.
Couillard's press secretary, Jocanne Prevost, refused to be drawn into the social media swipes.
"That's a funny question," she said. "I don't see it as an omen: we can't control what's happening on social media."
