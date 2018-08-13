

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 1.5-metre-long boa constrictor has escaped its Ottawa home and is believed to be somewhere in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Murphy the snake has been missing since around 1 a.m.Saturday, according to a post on Kijiji by his owner.

Jeff Leiper, a city councilor, says the snake slithered its way out of a home on Lanark Avenue in the city’s Westboro neighbourhood.

“Not much danger to anything, but I’m hoping it stays away from the roads, and is found safe soon,” he said in a tweet.

Murphy’s owner describes the boa constrictor as “calm and friendly,” although she says he has “never been outside before.”

With files from CTV Ottawa