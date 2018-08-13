Boa constrictor on the loose in Ottawa neighbourhood
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 12:34PM EDT
A 1.5-metre-long boa constrictor has escaped its Ottawa home and is believed to be somewhere in the surrounding neighbourhood.
Murphy the snake has been missing since around 1 a.m.Saturday, according to a post on Kijiji by his owner.
Jeff Leiper, a city councilor, says the snake slithered its way out of a home on Lanark Avenue in the city’s Westboro neighbourhood.
“Not much danger to anything, but I’m hoping it stays away from the roads, and is found safe soon,” he said in a tweet.
Murphy’s owner describes the boa constrictor as “calm and friendly,” although she says he has “never been outside before.”
We aware of unconfirmed reports of a boa constrictor allegedly at large in Kitchissippi Ward.— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) August 13, 2018
If you should see the snake, do not approach it and call 3-1-1. #ottcity #ottnews
