Blue Jays' Osuna charged with domestic assault
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 1:37PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 2:12PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault.
He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn't provide more details on the charges.
"MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously," Major League Baseball said in a statement. "We are investigating the circumstances in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy."
The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays.
The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.
The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.
