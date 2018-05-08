Blue Jays' Osuna charged with assault
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 1:37PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 2:36PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after being charged with assault.
The league says it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association.
Toronto Police said Osuna will appear in court June 18, but wouldn't provide more details.
The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays.
The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.
The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle. The team had planned give away Osuna T-Shirts to the first 15,000 fans attending Thursday's series finale against the Mariners.
