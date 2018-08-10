Blue-green algae prompts water closure at Moncton parks
An algae bloom on Dalhousie Lake, Sep. 2014. Courtesy: Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 7:55AM EDT
MONCTON, N.B. -- Water at three New Brunswick parks has been declared off-limits because of blue-green algae, which produces toxins that have killed three dogs in the province in recent weeks.
The City of Moncton says the water at Mapleton Park, Jones Lake and Centennial Park is off-limits to recreation, including kayaking and canoeing.
The city says it is a precautionary measure, but warned to keep dogs out of the water.
Due to warm temperatures, blue-green algae has been collecting along the banks of lakes and ponds.
Three dogs have died from toxins found in blue-green algae after being in or near the Saint John River. Witnesses said two of the dogs suffered convulsions and vomiting after playing near the water at Carleton Park near Fredericton on July 22.
Another dog died July 20 after swimming in the river near Hartt Island campground, about 10 kilometres from the park.
Dr. James Goltz, New Brunswick's chief veterinarian, said last week that necropsies on two dogs determined all three died following exposure to anatoxins, the toxic substances produced by cyanobacteria, which are commonly known as blue-green algae.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary police investigating in-custody death after altercation on plane
- Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi's day parole continued, no overnight leave
- 'Taste of the Danforth' won't be defined by mass shooting, organizer says
- Wildfire crews brace for weather change, 39 new fires recorded in B.C.
- Removing John A. Macdonald: 'Historical vandalism' or step toward reconciliation?