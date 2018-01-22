

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Dozens of skiers and snowboarders were stranded after more than a metre of snow hit the Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island.

An estimated 110 centimetres of snow hit the resort in a 24-hour span that began on Saturday afternoon, forcing many people to seek emergency shelter when they couldn’t get home that night.

The buildup of snow on the roads leading out of the resort left people stuck in their cars for hours.

“Beside the road, (the snow’s) six, seven feet high,” one traveller told CTV Vancouver Island. “Anybody who’s parked there overnight is definitely stuck. It’s right over the roof.”

To accommodate the stranded travelers on Saturday night, the resort opened up its lodge to anyone seeking a place to wait out the storm.

“We made sure last night that everybody was looked after,” said Peter Gibson, the resort’s general manager.

Among the stranded on the mountain: a Scout troop visiting from Victoria. They slept in the ski lodge after waiting on the roads for nine hours.

“There was a huge nacho party,” said Richard Purnell, whose son was among the scouts who didn’t make it home Saturday night. “It was apparently pretty epic.”

The resort shut down on Sunday due to a high risk of avalanche. The road leading to the resort was also closed Sunday so snow plows could clear the road. Drivew BC says the road is expected to reopen Monday morning.

REMINDER - #MountWashington Road is CLOSED in both directions from Mount Washington to Junction of #BCHwy19 because of winter highway maintenance. Estimated time of opening is 5:30 AM. https://t.co/WEPR9FH8YN — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) January 22, 2018

The resort plans to reopen a few of its runs on Monday, but it will depend on road conditions and the avalanche risk. As of Monday morning, the Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre is advising against travel to the area.

“We just witnessed a massive blizzard that dumped huge quantities of snow,” the centre says on its website. “This snow will take significant time to gain stability and strength.”

In other parts of British Columbia, a strong wind storm left 65,000 customers near Vancouver and Victoria without power for at least part of Sunday. The ferries that connect Vancouver Island with the mainland were also closed for part of Sunday.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Gord Kurbis

Snow Day | January 21st update

110cm in the last 24 hours with more snow forecasted overnight. Crews have been working hard - check out our big snow day video update to see what is planned for tomorrow. UPDATE: the road for downhill traffic is clear. pic.twitter.com/we6JJNMbYf — Mount Washington (@MountWashington) January 22, 2018