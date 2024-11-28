Canada

    • Blair says future of defence relies on building relationships with Indigenous Peoples

    Share

    Defence Minister Bill Blair says his department's future success depends upon building and strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities in a way that's consistent with reconciliation.

    Blair was speaking today at the first national Indigenous defence conference in Ottawa, which involves Indigenous leaders, defence professionals and government talking about the impact of the military on Indigenous lands, stewardship and treaty rights.

    Blair says defence of the North is Canada's greatest responsibility, and building infrastructure and having a persistent, reliable presence in the Arctic region is crucial to national security and community prosperity.

    But to achieve that, the government must gain trust from communities, and work in a more collaborative and respectful way.

    That includes bringing community leaders into conversations about why certain things need to be done, rather than dictating to communities about what they should be doing better, he says.

    The conference is set to hear about Indigenous procurement, participation in the Armed Forces and what reconciliation looks like in those areas.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News