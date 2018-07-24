

CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials in an Ontario beach town spent several weeks unable to access government data because their computers had been taken over by hackers.

The Town of Wasaga Beach says all of its data was locked April 30 as part of a ransomware scam, in which malicious software is utilized to block users from using computers until a ransom is paid.

The scammers initially demanded 11 Bitcoins, worth approximately $144,000 at the time, to release the 11 servers.

After seven weeks, the town was able to negotiate the price down to three Bitcoins, or about $35,000, for four servers containing the vast majority of the town’s data.

Factoring in payments to consultants and other experts as well as overtime and lost productivity costs, town officials estimate that the total cost of the hack to Wasaga Beach surpassed $250,000. The costs were detailed in a report scheduled to be presented to town councillors Tuesday night.

The town has since built a new network, which is believed to be safeguarded against a repeat attack. Additional backup servers have also been installed, and the town’s leaders say they’ve developed a better understanding of how to protect their corporate security.