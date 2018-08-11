

Olivia Bowden, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A benefit concert will be held tonight at the Danforth Music Hall to support victims of last month's mass shooting in Toronto's Greektown.

Canadian rock band Billy Talent is headlining the concert along with musicians City and Colour, Pup, and some other unannounced artists.

The fundraiser is being held in the same neighbourhood where 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed and 13 others were injured on July 22, when a gunman fired into crowded restaurants and patios.

Tickets were around $50 and the venue that seats 1,500 is sold out. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the .TorontoStrong fund.

The annual Taste of the Danforth Festival is also on this weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the event celebrating the popular neighbourhood's many restaurants and diverse food and drink offerings.

Justin Trudeau was in Toronto last night to help open the festival. The prime minister began his address by honouring the victims of Friday's shooting in Fredericton. He then offered thanks to the first responders and others who aided the victims of the Toronto shooting.