

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Members of Toronto's Jewish community are paying tribute to Barry and Honey Sherman after the billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead in their home.

A memorial web page for the Shermans, set up by the United Jewish Appeal Federation of Greater Toronto, has received more than 160 messages of remembrance since Friday, when news of their deaths spread on social media.

Mourners posting to the website recalled the generosity of the couple, who for decades supported charitable causes -- particularly in the field of health care and within the Jewish community.

Apotex Inc. pharmaceutical company Chair and CEO Barry Sherman, 75, and Honey, 70, made numerous multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities over the years.

Toronto police say the Shermans' deaths are being treated as suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Autopsy results showed the couple died from "ligature neck compression."

UJA Federation President and CEO said in a written statement that the Shermans were driven to make life better "in Toronto, across Canada, in Israel and around the world."

The University of Toronto said on its own memorial web page that the Shermans, both alumni, gave over $12 million for medicine and pharmacy education and research at the school.

Police tape still surrounded the Sherman's large north Toronto home on Monday, but several bouquets of flowers had been left on the property, in tribute.

The Benjamin Park Memorial Chapel, a Toronto synagogue, says on its website that the couple's funeral will be held Thursday at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.