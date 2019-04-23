Hospital patients and others have been evacuated as an “out-of-control” grass fire rages near Saskatoon.

A state of emergency has been declared in the town of Biggar and the Rural Municipality of Biggar, due to smoke and poor air quality, according to Saskatchewan’s emergency alert system.

An area southwest of Biggar has been evacuated and the RCMP advise people to avoid the area because of a fire burning “out of control” since Monday night.

There is no confirmation yet on what caused the fire, which is moving away from the area thanks to a change in wind direction, according to an official.

Jeanne-Marie de Moissac, reeve of the rural municipality, said there have been no injuries and no buildings have burned.

"We're exhausted," said Biggar fire chief Gerry Besse, after spending more than 20 hours battling flames that officials say have burned about 100 square km so far.

"This is going to take days to put out."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has evacuated the Biggar Health Centre, including the hospital and long-term care facility, as a precaution. Patients have moved to beds in Rosetown and Saskatoon.

“A precautionary evacuation is called for the Biggar Health Centre, including the hospital and long term care facility,” Saskatchewan Health Authority announced in a tweet.

“Eight acute care patients and 53 long term care residents have been safely transported to alternate beds.”

Officials say residents in Biggar, located about 93 kilometres west of Saskatoon, have not yet been advised to evacuate but have been told to be prepared to leave the town if necessary.

A shelter has been set up at Biggar community hall for people with respiratory issues and the recreation complex in the village of Purdue.

Farmers in the affected area have been using their machinery to create fire breaks to stop the advancing flames.

De Moissac said water bombers are expected to attack the blaze, but she fears that a number of rural properties are still under threat.

"Emotions are high," she said. "We're not used to this. We're tinder dry ... that old grass just burns like gasoline."

Biggar is not the only place in Saskatchewan to be hit with brush fires stoked by dry conditions and strong winds.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, firefighters from several communities were called to a blaze about 31 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, where a fire began along the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

Later in the day, another fire began directly north of Saskatoon, where crews dealt with a blaze outside Warman, Sask.

Days earlier a brush fire 16 kilometres west of Saskatoon claimed at least three homes.

--- With files from CTV Saskatoon’s Saron Fanel and The Canadian Press