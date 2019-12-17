TORONTO -- A big-hearted, not-so-secret Santa has stepped in after a food bank in a small Manitoba town was forced to stop its Christmas hamper program due to costs.

Some families in Selkirk, Man., were looking at a bleak holiday until Kevin Christiansen created the Big Hearts Christmas Hamper program.

“There’s a big need for the food in town, 800 families live under the poverty level so it’s just a matter of getting as much food to them as possible,” Christiansen told CTV News.

He started the project out of his basement last year with his own money, but needed help to keep it going this year.

Selkirk residents heard the call and more than 100 volunteers have lent a hand. Warehouse space, food and gifts were all donated.

“It’s just overwhelming to be honest. The sense of community and togetherness is really awesome,” Christiansen said.

Tuesday was Jim Bais’s first day packing hampers.

“This thing has really exploded. (Christieansen) started last year and this year, just everyone is involved,” Bais said.

“It’s just a wonderful experience.”

More than 200 deliveries have been made so far thanks to people like Jeff Watson, a driver with Buff Moving and Storage.

“Lots of joy, happiness. It’s always great when the kids see us coming and there’s toys,” he said.

Christiansen told CTV News that he started the hamper project to “keep the Christmas spirit alive” in the town.

There’s a few hundred people in Selkirk that would say he has.

- With files from CTV’s Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon