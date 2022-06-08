Biden, Trudeau charting different paths at Summit of the Americas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social