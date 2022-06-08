Biden goes to Kimmel as Trudeau goes to Barbados on day 1 of Summit of the Americas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

