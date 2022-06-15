Bid bon voyage to ArriveCan travel requirement mayors of border cities urge Ottawa

WASHINGTON -

Border-city mayors, tourism industry leaders and an opposition MP say it's time to bid a less-than-fond farewell to the ArriveCan app.

The mayors of Niagara Falls and Sarnia, Ont., say requiring visitors to Canada to submit their health information ahead of time is discouraging cross-border travel.

New Democrat MP Richard Cannings, who has six border entry points in his sprawling southern B.C. riding, agrees that it's time to come up with a better plan.

They say doing away with the app is especially urgent now that Ottawa is lifting the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for domestic and outbound international travel.

Canadian and foreign visitors are still required to use the app or an online portal to submit their vaccination information to the Canada Border Services Agency ahead of time.

The government also announced last week it would be suspending random testing at airports for vaccinated travellers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.

____

What questions do you have about travel rules amid COVID-19?

CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians with any questions.

Tell us what you’d like to know when it comes to rules around entering or leaving Canada.

To submit your question, email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and question. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.