Tennis superstar Bianca Andreescu is returning to Canada after a whirlwind victory lap including rising dramatically in world tennis rankings, sparking the hashtag SheTheNorth and being offered the key to an Ontario city.

It’s been a busy five days for the 19-year-old who became Canada’s first-ever Grand Slam titlist after beating Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

On Monday, she shot up to the No. 5 spot in the WTA Tour's world rankings -- a far cry from being ranked No. 152 at the end of 2018 and failing to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Andreescu is making her first appearance in Canada on Wednesday, being scheduled to speak at Aviva Centre at York University.

And it seems unlikely she’ll stop racking up headlines, which has been the case during her international victory lap. Here are some highlights:



‘SORRY,’ NOT SORRY

During a post-game interview, she seemed to give a what some deemed a very “Canadian” answer after being asked what was the hardest obstacle to overcome during her match.

“Definitely the crowd,” she said, referring to the more than 20,000 screaming fans in the arena – most of whom had been cheering for Williams. She then turned to the crowd that had formed behind her on the ESPN dais and threw her hands up.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I’m so sorry!” she yelled out jokingly. That’s when Twitter erupted with praise.

“True Canadian!!” one person wrote, with another person tweeting: “Let's all drink some maple syrup and ride a polar bear or a moose!”



TO PARADE OR NOT TO PARADE?

Despite her ferocity on the court -- including her routinely yelling out “Come on” after winning a hard-fought point -- her modesty off the court has inspired a new legion of fans.

The hashtag SheTheNorth -- which echoed the Toronto Raptors’ #WeTheNorth -- was widely trending online after her victory, with users arguing she should command the same type of attention as the NBA Championship-winning team.

This quickly turned to talk of Toronto hosting a parade for Andreescu similar to the traffic-stopping one held for the Raptors in June.

The closest thing she might get in Toronto appeared to be city’s mayor tweeting out a picture of the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square being lit up in gold. But Andreescu seemed to relish the gesture, tweeting she felt honoured.

But Mayor John Tory has said that he’d be more than happy to host some sort of event in Toronto if Andreescu wanted it.



GETTING THE KEYS TO THE CITY

Meanwhile, in Mississauga, Ont. where the tennis star was born, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said she wants to roll out the carpet for the tennis star.

She said her city hopes to have a rally for her, give Andreescu the key to the city and potentially name a street after her.

Crombie tweeted that they’re simply trying to lock down a time to do it all.



CALLING OUT DRAKE

During her talk-show circuit in the U.S., she jokingly called out Drake -- Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors global ambassador-- for not paying her homage.

Other Canadians such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former NBA player Steve Nash have publicly congratulated Andreescu but apparently not the Grammy-award-winning rapper.

“Drizzy. Champagne Papi, I’m waiting for you,” she joked with Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show, after the host asked her who she hasn’t heard from.



SPOTLIGHT ON MOM’S POISE DURING MATCHES

Despite most of the spotlight shining on Andreescu, some of that attention has been given to her mother, Maria.

The chief compliance officer at an investment firm has been regularly seen in the stands, wearing large sunglasses and clapping cooly during her daughter’s matches.

But some had tweeted that she appeared too calm during her daughter’s victories including model Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted, “Bianca’s mom looks like someone is pretending to be Bianca’s mom. Someone check on Bianca’s mom!!” However, others were quick to criticize the tweet and defend Andreescu’s mother.

Although she didn’t address Teigen, Andrescu laughed at people loving her mom’s behaviour, tweeting, “This is actually hilarious. My mom’s a straight G. I’ll never be that cool.”



COMING DOWN OFF THE HIGH

As for what’s next, Andreescu’s coach said the team plans on getting right back to work.

Sylvain Bruneau, her full-time coach since 2018, has said she’ll resume her training next week with their sights set on playing in the Beijing Open in late September -- one of the tournament during the WTA Tour's Asian swing.

"This is the start of what she says she wants to be able to accomplish, so if it's only the start (that means) you're nowhere close to where you want to go or where you want to be, you're just going in the right direction," he told reporters in Montreal on Monday.

"If this is your mentality, then back to work,” he said, adding that Andreescu’s victory lap is well-deserved and will help her come down off the high of winning so she’ll be ready to begin training.