'Beyond our expectations': Quebec family recounts year-long trip to see the world before kids go blind
After visiting 13 countries spanning three continents, the year-long adventure for a Boucherville, Que., family has ended.
The trip, which kicked off in March 2022, was dedicated to filling Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier's children's heads with memories. Three of their four children -- Mia, 12, Colin, 7, and Laurent, 5 -- have retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that will eventually leave them blind. Leo, 10, does not have the condition.
The adventure has concluded, and the family is returning to normal life, reminiscing about the things they got to see and do abroad.
"It was amazing," Lemay told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. "Honestly, it was way beyond our expectations."
The family visited Malaysia, Thailand, Turkiye, Mongolia, Zambia and other countries, accomplishing fun activities along the way. One of the most memorable experiences came from Nepal, which was not a part of the family's original plan.
"We decided around Christmas to go to Nepal because we had that bucket list of activities we wanted to do on the trip," Lemay said. "And then going through it, we realized that (a) multiple day trek, we haven't done."
On top of the "crazy beautiful" landscapes, the family was able to ride in hot air balloons, on ATVs and paragliders, filling their children's minds with memories to last a lifetime.
To hear more about the family's trip, click the video at the top of this article.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
'Beyond our expectations': Quebec family recounts year-long trip to see the world before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
Ottawa
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Barrie
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day five
The OPP Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and the OPP K9 Unit returned to Bass Lake Tuesday morning to search for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and did not return home.
-
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur, which one resident says isn't an isolated incident.
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
Kitchener
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
No one hurt after car goes into Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported following a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building.
-
GRT bus strike leaves commuters with mobility issues with few options
The strike has left many riders scrambling, but the impact is being felt particularly acutely by those with mobility issues. Many are now stuck, with almost no options to get around.
London
-
Is this townhouse project a blueprint for avoiding NIMBY opposition?
A willingness by neighbours and the developer to compromise, has seen an infill townhouse development move forward with minimal opposition.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone’s cross-country trip to make stop in London, Ont.
A 25-day cross-country trip by the Royal Canadian Air Force began Monday and will finish on May 25.
-
Prison sentence handed down in death of Zachary Hartman
Zachary Hartman's friends and family were clearly frustrated with the sentence of Michael Compton on Monday, feeling the judge was too concerned about how Compton was being impacted.
Windsor
-
One person has died after house fire in Windsor
One person has died after a fire on Chandler Road near Somme Avenue.
-
Active investigation underway over suspicious package in east Windsor
Windsor police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor.
-
Suspect in Chatham shooting remains in custody
The suspect arrested in relation to a shooting in downtown Chatham over the weekend remains in custody. The 25-year-old Chatham man was charged with attempted murder with a firearm.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Saint-Jerome, Que. is experiencing exceptionally high waters as levels reach Quebec’s 'major flood' category following several days of rain. Provincial forecasting suggests water levels will stay high for several days. Meanwhile, two other municipalities declared states of emergency due to flooding on Monday.
-
Police say 90-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by scooter in RDP
Montreal police say a 90-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a scooter Monday evening.
-
Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.
Atlantic
-
Fire at fertilizer plant in western P.E.I. under investigation
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
One Canadian’s journey out of Sudan
As the violence continues in Sudan, one Canadian man is sharing his experience of escaping the country and returning home.
Winnipeg
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after teens attacked and robbed at carnival
The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a pair of teenage girls were attacked and robbed at a pop-up carnival on Friday.
Calgary
-
Alberta's NDP and UCP deadlocked as campaign officially begins: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta's UCP and NDP are locked in a dead heat as the political parties seek support in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Weapons, stolen property recovered by Calgary police from encampment
Calgary police have recovered a cache of weapons – including knives, Airsoft and replica guns, as well as real firearms – from two illegal encampments in the city over the past two weeks.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9:30
LIVE @ 9:30 | Edmonton fire chief to talk fire risk Tuesday morning, after full day of firefighting
Edmonton's fire chief is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning about the fire risk in the capital city.
-
Alberta's election campaign enters second day, UCP and NDP leaders in Calgary
Alberta's provincial election campaign continues today with the leaders of the two main political parties in Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
'We're getting there': The signs B.C.'s biggest cities are inching toward regional policing
While the will-they-or-won't they discussion around keeping the RCMP or transitioning to Surrey Police has monopolized discussions around policing in B.C., the province appears to be quietly moving towards regionalizing police agencies in the biggest metropolitan areas.
-
Partiers leave an 'incredible' amount of trash on Vancouver beaches
Frustrated residents of Vancouver's West End helped city crews clean up city parks and beaches early Sunday morning after a large crowd left a huge mess behind.
Politics
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Revamped Liberal attempt to ban assault-style firearms would apply to future models
The Liberal government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force. Under the scheme, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.
-
Conservative MP says feds did not brief him on alleged threats to his family in China
Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong says Ottawa should have informed him about potential threats to his family made by China's government two years ago.
Health
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Entertainment
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Inside the Met Gala: A furry feline star, a tardy Cinderella
This year's Met Gala had many moments to remember some making people laugh, sweat or think. Here's the roundup of some scenes inside.
-
'Some Like It Hot' leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
'Some Like It Hot,' a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, waltzed away Tuesday with a leading 13 Tony Award nominations.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street subdued before Fed meeting
Wall Street inched lower before the bell Tuesday ahead of what many hope will be the last interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve for some time.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Competition Bureau seeks input on RBC's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada
The Competition Bureau has put out a call for information to help it review Royal Bank of Canada's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada.
Lifestyle
-
'Beyond our expectations': Quebec family recounts year-long trip to see the world before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
These are Canada's 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother's Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
-
King Charles to uphold long-standing royal tradition of celebrating birthday twice
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
Sports
-
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were 'three of us' on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.