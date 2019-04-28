

CTVNews.ca Staff





Beyond Meat burgers -- patties made entirely of plants -- will hit Canadian grocery stores like Loblaws, Sobeys and Whole Foods Market by the end of May.

The California-based company said their products will arrive on shelves at more than 3,000 different locations across Canada, according to a press release. Other stores taking in stock include Co-op Food Stores, Fresh Street Market, IGA, Longos, Metro and Save On Foods.

“We couldn’t be more excited that, just in time for the summer BBQ season, Canadians can now enjoy our burgers at home with friends and family while receiving the added health and environmental benefits of plant-based meat,” founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in the release.

Their patties are made using ingredients which included isolated pea proteins and coconut oil but no soy or gluten. The patty flavours include Spring Burger, Nacho Burger, or the BBQ Ranch Burger and the company claims they all look and taste like traditional patties.

The company made headlines last year after the it signed a deal to have their plant-based burgers sold at the fast-food chain A&W. The restaurant said most of their locations had initially sold out of the burgers early on and that they now have trouble maintaining their supply.

According to the release, the company, which was founded in 2009, said it’s burgers contain a “whopping 20 grams of protein,” and claimed they had “less total & saturated fat than a traditional beef burger.”

In 2013, the Beyond Meat products became widely available in Whole Foods supermarkets in the U.S.

ICYMI: the #BeyondBurger is making its way to Canada's meat case!



Learn all about it below.

https://t.co/8Jf0ZbbWb5 — Beyond Meat (@BeyondMeat) April 27, 2019