

CTVNews.ca Staff





Passengers arriving at Canada’s busiest airport are being warned to be on the lookout for “scoopers,” or unlicensed taxi drivers who plan to steal their business – and perhaps their luggage.

Megan Schroeder almost got taken in by a “scooper.” The Toronto resident has landed at Pearson International Airport around midnight after a March break vacation, and headed for the taxi pick-up area. As she started walking through the doors, a man approached her.

“He was wearing a suit, he looked pretty put together and I thought, ‘This must be a limo driver of some sort’,” she told CTV Toronto.

The man told her he was a dispatcher, provided her with a reasonable quote for a ride to her area, and asked her to follow him upstairs to the Departures area, waiting with her as a car pulled up.

“It looked like one of the limos, but I looked for the airport taxi license plate and I didn’t see one there. That was when I got a little suspicious,” Schroeder said.

Just then, a Peel Police officer pulled up behind the car.

“And he said ‘This is an illegal taxi. you need to go back downstairs to get a proper taxi because they are going to steal your stuff’,” she said.

Only licensed taxis and airport limos are allowed to pick up passengers at Pearson Airport, but Peel Regional Police say the issue of unlicensed taxis is an ongoing problem.

While police can issue trespass notices and fine drivers $365 for picking up a passengers without authority, licensed taxi drivers say that hasn’t been much of a deterrent.

“They steal our business,” says taxi driver Muhammad Mirza. “We are paying all the taxi insurance and they're paying nothing.”

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority uses a private security firm to deal with unlicensed taxi operators. One such officer even showed CTV Toronto a list of vehicles and license plates they are on the lookout for.

Schroeder says she has since learned about others who have been scammed by “scoopers.” In some cases, the passengers had to pay at the beginning of the ride, and then had their bags held hostage unless they paid again.

Peel Police Const. Bally Saini warns that travellers should never accept transportation from anyone within the airport building but should instead follow airport signs and head straight to the taxi pick-up area.

“The big thing is that when you are getting into an unlicensed taxi, you are putting yourself at risk,” Saini said.

“If you get into an accident, you may incur your own medical charges and personal injury charges. If that person drives away with your luggage, you don’t have any information.”

Schroeder saying she has learned her lesson and hopes to warn others to accept rides only from taxis bearing airport license plates.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong