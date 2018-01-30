

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Although he couldn’t speak, little Dominic Orr’s beaming smile was a telltale sign of how he was feeling. As soon as a city bus would whiz by him, Dominic would light up. He would start waving his arms and kicking his legs excitedly as he sat in his stroller watching the buses roll by.

The young boy’s fascination with buses and his bright smile captured the hearts of many in his hometown of Victoria, B.C. and across the country after CTV News featured him in a number of memorable reports. Now his fans are coming together to pay tribute to the memory of the little boy with a love of buses after he died in his sleep at the age of four early Saturday morning.

“He decided to go see his great-grandpa in heaven so he just slept and didn't wake up,” Jennifer Braman, his great aunt, told CTV Vancouver Island on Monday.

Dominic was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, which made it difficult for him to use his muscles or speak, when he was born. The family said they’re shocked by his death and that it’s still too early to know what happened.

Stephanie Orr, Dominic’s mother, was initially too heartbroken to speak about her son’s death, but she changed her mind.

“He’s my little heart and soul,” Orr told CTV Vancouver Island on Monday. “He was four. He wasn’t able to walk. He didn’t have a voice of his own, but he touched so many people.”

Braman said Orr’s trips with Dominic to watch the buses go by were some of the happiest moments for the family.

“[She] loved him more than I’ve ever seen a parent love a baby,” she said.

On one particularly special day, BC Transit invited little Dominic to check out the buses up close and even help steer one. The young boy’s eyes filled with tears of joy as he sat behind the wheel with one of the city’s bus drivers at his side.

“He loved life so much. He had struggles but he didn't care," Braman said.

Orr said her little boy taught her a valuable lesson about life.

“He taught me to always dig deep, because no matter how bad it is, you will always have more for your children," she said. “He taught me the value of life. Appreciate everything, don't take anything for granted, and know what a smile can do. A smile can be so infectious.”

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to help Orr with any financial stress as she copes with the death of her son.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Adam Sawatsky