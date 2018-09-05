

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in British Columbia are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old Belgian woman who they believe may have been hitchhiking when she was killed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which serves more than 30 communities in B.C., says in a news release that Amelie Christelle Sakkalis was found dead on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar. The town is located on the Trans-Canada Highway, about 220 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Police say that Sakkalis was travelling in Canada and was heading to Vancouver from Penticton at the time of her death.

They say that a man was arrested at the scene in connection with the homicide but he was later released.

Cpl. Frank Jang said that investigators would like to speak with anyone who provided Sakkalis with a ride.

“Amelie’s family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers,” Jang added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).