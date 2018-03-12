

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are starting their week-long state visit with a whirlwind of events in the capital.

The two are making the first Belgian state visit to Canada in over 40 years.

Their day began when they met Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall and then planted a sugar maple on the grounds.

They placed a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.

The ceremony paid tribute to the Canadian soldiers who contributed to the liberation of Belgium in two world wars.

The Belgian monarchs are also to visit Toronto and Montreal during their tour, accompanied by a delegation that includes political and business leaders and the rectors of the main Belgian universities.