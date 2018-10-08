

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Witnesses say there was an explosion at an oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., this morning.

Irving Oil says it is investigating a "major incident" at the refinery, but did not provide details.

Litsa Daeres, who lives nearby, says she heard a "loud bang" and felt her whole house shake shortly after 10 a.m.

Saint John resident Michael Steeves says he was driving about a kilometre away when he noticed the fire and thick, black smoke.

He says he saw hundreds of residents watching the situation unfold from a distance.

Saint John Police tweeted that they were responding to the incident, and asked people to stay away from the area. Several streets have been closed down.

"From where I was, you could see flames -- I would expect they were about a hundred feet in the air -- and you've got a huge plume of black smoke," Steeves said about an hour and a half later.

Steeves said the incident reminded him of a similar event in the late 90s, when the same refinery suffered a similar explosion which left one person dead.

"Just seeing the clouds, and what they've got closed off, it just seems to be a pretty similar level of event," he said.

Irving says on Twitter that the company is "actively assessing the situation" and will share more information when it becomes available.

Huge plume of black smoke & flames coming from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John following reports of an explosion @CTVAtlantic. pic.twitter.com/zFUI5JqQSK — Laura Lyall (@LauraLyallCTV) October 8, 2018

We can confirm that a major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning. We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available. — Irving Oil (@irvingoil) October 8, 2018