

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears have presented longtime linebacker Brian Urlacher with his Ring of Excellence for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Urlacher was recognized at halftime of the Bears' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Lance Briggs, Matt Forte, Mike Brown and Adewale Ogunleye were among a group of Urlacher's former teammates on hand for the ceremony.

Urlacher joined fellow Bears middle linebackers Bill George, Dick Butkus and Mike Singletary in Canton last month. He was selected by Chicago with the No. 9 pick in the 2000 draft and helped lead the Bears to four division titles while spending his entire 13-year career with the franchise.

Urlacher remains the Bears' all-time leading tackler. The five-time All-Pro also finished with 41 1/2 sacks and 22 interceptions.