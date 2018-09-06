Bear removed from Ottawa's ByWard market
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 7:04AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 9:10AM EDT
A bear spotted in downtown Ottawa has been removed after being tranquilized.
BREAKING: @OttawaPolice and @NCC_CCN remove small bear from ByWard Market backyard. #ottnews #bearmarket pic.twitter.com/LRKV7l43bo— Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) September 6, 2018
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY FOLLOWS
Ottawa police are continuing to keep an eye on a bear in the middle of one of the city's busiest neighbourhoods.
Const. Amy Gagnon says the bruin was first reported in the Byward Market shortly before 3:30 Thursday morning.
Police have established a perimeter around the animal and shut down a block of the market as conservation officers try to tranquilize it.
Gagnon says the bear was last spotted perched in a tree within the perimeter.
She says no one has been injured and the bear appears to be in good health.
Gagnon says police do not know where the bear came from, adding conservation authorities will make that determination as part of their investigation.
UPDATE: Bear has been tranquilized, but remains in the tree. Officials say it's between 18 months and two years old. https://t.co/BBK0FK1aGT #ottnews— CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) September 6, 2018
STORY: Bear has been tranquilized in ByWard Market. #ottnews #bearmarket https://t.co/bF0cnQe8KH— Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) September 6, 2018
We are aware of reports of a bear in the ByWard Market. The bear is contained and authorities are preparing to humanely remove and relocate it. Please stay away from the area if possible #Ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/V1puOpSmzi— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) September 6, 2018
Armed Ottawa Police and Ministry of Natural Resources keeping an eye on a blear in a tree in ByWard Market backyard. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/EJDFBKtExh— Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) September 6, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dismantled military aircraft taking road trip from Halifax to Ontario
- Military investigator testifies complainant was upset after alleged sex assault
- 'People are good': Stranger finds, returns lost wedding rings
- One arrested, two in hospital after altercation at Milton, Ont., elementary school
- Bear removed from Ottawa's ByWard market