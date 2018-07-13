Bear captured after climbing tree in residential neighbourhood in Port Perry, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 8:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 12:43PM EDT
PORT PERRY, Ont. -- Police say a bear that strayed into a community about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto has been captured.
Officers warned residents of Port Perry, Ont., to stay indoors Friday morning after the bear was spotted.
Durham regional police tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. that a bear was "running loose" in the town.
The bear was found in a tree in a residential neighbourhood, where it was eventually tranquilized without incident and taken away in a truck.
Police say the Ministry of Natural Resources planned to tag the bear before releasing it in the Bancroft, Ont., area.
Port Perry - Bear currently contained in a tree and MNR has been contacted— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 13, 2018
The bear in Port Perry is just hanging out in a tree, we are just waiting for Ministry of Natural Resources to assist with relocating the bear. pic.twitter.com/vxMBvgXmUr— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 13, 2018
