Canada

    • Beach volleyball sand is hard to find and will cost a Newfoundland town $360,000

    Staff level the sand with a rake prior to the men's beach volleyball quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, China, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Staff level the sand with a rake prior to the men's beach volleyball quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, China, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    A community in the St. John's region has discovered that Olympic-grade beach volleyball sand is rare, complicated and expensive to move.

    The town of Paradise is hosting beach volleyball events during the 2025 Canada Games, and it's paying about $360,000 for sand from Nova Scotia that meets standards set by the International Volleyball Federation and followed by Volleyball Canada.

    Mayor Dan Bobbett is not bothered by the cost and says he hopes the new beach volleyball courts will attract more big games in the future.

    Ed Drakich with Volleyball Canada says sand that meets its standards must come from a natural source, as grains from mechanically ground rocks are too ragged and compact too easily.

    Drakich said in an interview that beach volleyball sand needs to be soft and loose, so players don't hurt themselves when they dive and slide.

    He says any town or organization hoping to host a beach volleyball tournament sanctioned by the international authority must get sand from their court tested at the federation's lab, which happens to be in Huntsville, Ont.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss

    Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News