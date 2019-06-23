

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Firefighters in British Columbia are working to contain a small wildfire that broke out this morning between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay north of Vancouver.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze is about three hectares in size, and the cause is not yet known.

According to the Twitter account for Drive BC, the fire has slowed traffic on the Sea to Sky highway, which is down to one lane in each direction.

Drive BC says northbound lanes on the Sea to Sky are bring diverted into the southbound lane at Ansell Place.

Fire Rescue for the District of North Vancouver also took to Twitter to remind residents that there is a high fire hazard for the area and much of the province.

The fire north of Vancouver is one of three new blazes sparked in the last two days across the province.