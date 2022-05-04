BC Ferries passengers challenge fines for not wearing mask

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia pounded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Vehicles on fire at the oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, east of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo)

Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social