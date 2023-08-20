Battle continues against Okanagan region wildfires after travel restrictions introduced

The fire fight on both shores of Lake Okanagan continues after the British Columbia government brought in travel restrictions to free up space for thousands of evacuees who have been forced out of their homes.

More than 30,000 people are under evacuation orders in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area, and while firefighters have said recent calmer and cooler conditions helped in the fight, they are expecting difficult days ahead.

About 200 firefighters, including representation for departments around the province, are battling the destructive McDougall Creek wildfire, which was last measured at 105 square kilometres.

On Saturday, the province brought in restrictions on travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodations like hotels and campgrounds in several communities in the Okanagan.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said those accommodations are no longer available for anything other than essential travel so the rooms can be available for firefighters and evacuees.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby discussed the wildfire situation Saturday, and Trudeau's office says the prime minister promised to provide all necessary aid from the federal government.

The BC Wildfire Service lists more than 380 active wildfires burning in the province including 14 that are considered "of note" meaning they are highly visible or threatening public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.