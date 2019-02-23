Batten down the hatches: winds of up to 120 km/h expected across Ont.
Staff, CTVNews.ca
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 5:27PM EST
People living in Ontario should brace for a blustery few days.
Environment Canada has issued several warnings across the province ahead of a system that could bring wind gusts of up to 120 km/h to some places.
Most of southern Ontario is under the warning, including Barrie, Kingston, Toronto and Windsor. Ottawa could also see gusts as strong as 90 km/h.
The strong winds are expected to arrive Sunday morning and continue into Monday. There’s also a possibility of whiteouts and blowing snow.
Environment Canada warns that these strong winds could knock out power, damage buildings and bring down trees.
