With its global reach and history, one university professor argues, the sport of basketball might be more emblematic of modern Canada than even hockey.

Ryan Snelgrove, a sports business professor at the University of Waterloo, recently penned an article in which he argued Canada’s changing demographics, the expanding popularity of the basketball on a global scale and the success of the Toronto Raptors play a role in basketball’s emerging identity within Canada.

“I think this is a long time in the making,” Snelgrove told CTV News Channel. “(Basketball) has been played for quite a while in Canada – and, of course, it was invented by a Canadian.”

Snelgrove primarily points to Canada’s changing demographics as the reason basketball is beginning to serve as growing part of the country’s identity.

According to census data from 2017, 21.9 per cent of Canadians are immigrants, with that number expected to rise to 30 per cent by 2036. Additionally, 7.7 million Canadians identified as a “visible minority” on the most recent census.

Because basketball is more of a global game than hockey, Snelgrove argues it is more familiar to these new Canadians.

“Canada, from a sport perspective, can be much more than just hockey,” he said. “I think (basketball has) brought in a lot of people that either hockey didn’t resonate for or want another avenue in addition to hockey to connect to our country and display our national pride.”

The recent success of the Raptors also plays a role, Snelgrove said, as they’ve reached the NBA playoffs in each of the past six seasons, something not a single Canadian NHL franchise has accomplished.

Then there are the Canadian players. Eighteen Canadians cracked an NBA lineup to start the season this year, the most of any country other than the United States.

Players like Andrew Wiggins with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jamal Murray with the Denver Nuggets are emerging stars in the league, not to mention R.J. Barrett, who is a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

“We’ve had success at the NBA level for a number of years now,” Snelgrove said. “Canadians can succeed at the greatest stage in the NBA and I think it’s provided hope.”