

CTVNews.ca staff, With a report from CTV Ottawa





A 62-year-old Ottawa Valley server and bartender has been charged with criminal negligence in connection with a 2017 car crash that killed two teens.

Brandon Hanniman and Alexander Paquette, both 18, died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash about midnight on Oct. 27, 2017 near Burnstown, Ont. Police determined alcohol was a factor in the rollover crash and that the teens had been drinking under age at a local establishment.

Hanniman, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Paquette died later in hospital.

Two other 18-year-old men, Ben Scheuneman and Jake McGrimmon, were in the vehicle and they were seriously injured. Three of the teens weren’t wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car, which crashed into a rock cut shortly after leaving Shooter’s Bar and Grill in Calabogie, Ont. where police and the coroner’s office concluded they had been served alcohol.

All four victims were members of the Renfrew Timberwolves, a junior B hockey team.

OPP have charged Ann Senack of Greater Madawaska Township with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court in Renfrew on May 1.

Police did not specify Senack’s alleged role in the crash.

According to a local newspaper, Senack accepted an excellence in customer service award for Shooter’s from the Calabogie and Area Business Association in 2011.

Shooter’s had its liquor licence suspended the month after the car crash, with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario alleging a list of infractions, including allowing an apparent minor to consume alcohol, permitting removal of alcohol from the premises, allowing drunkenness, and selling liquor to an apparent intoxicated person.

Shooter’s has since closed. Its sign remains on the building.

A memorial at the crash site includes hockey sticks and flowers and the numbers of the two killed teens painted on the rocks.