Barn containing 1,800 livestock catches fire in Perth South, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 8:59AM EST
PERTH, Ont. - Provincial police say 1,800 animals were inside a barn that caught fire in Perth, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
They say firefighters from three departments responded to the fire, which broke out just before 6 a.m.
Police didn't immediately have information about the condition of the livestock.
They say the cause of the fire is not known.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 2 adults, 2 children killed in Oshawa house fire; 3 others in hospital
- All four victims of Nova Scotia fire younger than eight years old, relative says
- Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial
- Winnipeg police under fire for loaning helicopter to film shoot
- B.C. pilot program offers workshop instead of $543 fine for distracted driving