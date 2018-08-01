Banff RCMP searching for coal miners lamp that disappeared from ghost town
The RCMP are seeking public assistance in the return of a 1900s coal miners lamp, a replica of which is shown in a handout photo, that was removed on July 28 from a historical site at Lower Bankhead near Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 2:17PM EDT
BANFF, Alta. -- Police are asking for help finding a 1900s-era coal miners lamp that was removed from a historic site in Banff National Park.
Banff RCMP received a report on Saturday that the artifact was missing from the Lower Bankhead near Lake Minnewanka.
Police say the Wolf Flame Safety Lamp was placed on the ground near the lamp house, as part of a Parks Canada interactive guided walk.
Bankhead, a ghost town that used to be known for coal mining, is part of Banff's history.
Police say the missing lamp was on loan from the great-granddaughter of a miner.
RCMP say the value of the lamp is sentimental and historical rather than monetary.
"We are making a public plea and ask that whoever removed this lamp do the right thing by returning it to any RCMP detachment," said Sgt. Philip Viers.
