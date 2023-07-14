'Bandanas, in essence' what firefighters are using to protect themselves from wildfire smoke: expert
Firefighters battling wildfires in Canada risk their lives to ensure communities stay safe, but according to an expert, they're not being protected themselves.
The unpredictable nature of fire is a risk firefighters face on the job, but so is breathing in toxic fumes, a factor the public may be less likely to consider.
Neil McMillian, director of science and research for the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), told CTV's Your Morning that these firefighters are exposed to a great level of smoke, and that this exposure can have an impact that lasts well beyond the end of the current wildfire season.
One of the issues, he said, is a lack of access to proper protections.
"Our members are still relying on technology that really is not dissimilar of what you would see cowboys use in bygone eras keeping dust from their face, these are bandanas, in essence, providing no real respiratory protection for them," he said.
As for why this is, the remote nature of wildfires is part of the problem, he said, because the equipment needs to be easy to transport and to be wearable and functional over long periods of time.
"Our members are deployed not only for 10-hour, 12-hour, 24-hour shifts, but days on end, in some of these really harsh conditions," McMillian said. "Having something that can be fit-tested to be used under those circumstances, be trucked in and out of these remote locations is difficult to develop, and also to be certified through regulatory bodies."
A study by researchers at B.C.'s University of Fraser Valley in 2020 found that cancer is the leading cause of death among all firefighters in Canada.
Researchers found cancer contributed to 85 per cent, 88 per cent and 90 per cent of the fatalities, based on three separate cohorts involved in the study.
"Many of those occupational cancers are related to the fire effluent and smoke that firefighters breathe in regularly," McMillian said.
Wildfire smoke is a mix of gas particles and water vapour, the Health Canada website reads. Some pollutants include sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, fine particulate matter and ozone.
When firefighters are directly breathing in the smoke over long periods of time, this has adverse impacts on their health.
There are some protections given to firefighters including N95 masks and air purifiers, but McMillian says more need to be done. Testing is underway for further equipment that can withstand the harsh realities of fighting wildfires.
"It's not just a firefighter issue, this is a community issue, it's a national issue," McMillian said.
To watch the full interview click the video at the top of this article.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Aspartame a 'possible' carcinogen but evidence limited, WHO says
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic.'
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
'Bandanas, in essence' what firefighters are using to protect themselves from wildfire smoke: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
Kevin Spacey 'misread the signs' but did not assault man, actor tells London court
Kevin Spacey on Friday described an allegation he grabbed a man's crotch as 'made up,' in combative exchanges with prosecutors at the Oscar-winning actor's sexual assault trial.
8 people found dead in a boat off Senegal's coast and a search was launched for possible survivors
Eight migrants were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe, the government said.
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two. Environment Canada recorded 38.6 millimetres of rain in Montreal alone, surpassing the 1997 record of 34 mm.
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under the same officer when he met with them five days after the group's abortive revolt last month that posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
'I had a moving truck and everything:' Ontario woman finds someone else living in unit she signed leased for
A 25-year-old Oshawa resident says she has been forced to couch-surf and shell out cash for hotels after she discovered that the apartment she leased from a well-known property management group had someone else living in it.
-
'A beacon of light': Husband of Leslieville shooting victim releases statement
The husband of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, the bystander killed by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting in Leslieville, has issued a statement to the public.
-
Ford to consult with Minister of Environment after cancer-causing chemicals detected in Hamilton's air
Premier Doug Ford said he will consult with the Ministry of Environment after cancer-causing chemicals were detected in Hamilton, Ont. air.
Ottawa
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Barrie
-
Fatal crash under investigation in Innisfil
One person has died and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Innisfil.
-
Resentful neighbours point fingers at longtime Orillia motel owner amid safety concerns
More than a dozen angry and resentful Orillia residents threw accusations at Silver Swan Villa Motel's longtime owner Michael Preston, alleging he profits off drugs and misery at the Davey Drive waterfront property.
-
Woman, 27, rolls vehicle after hydroplaning on Highway 11 in heavy rainfall
Provincial police say heavy rain Thursday morning is to blame for a single-vehicle rollover in Oro-Medonte that sent one person to the hospital.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents express concern over homeless encampment at proposed CTS site
Frustration and emotions were high at a town hall meeting as residents expressed their concern over a homeless encampment at a proposed Consumption Treatment Services site in Cambridge.
-
Bride scrambles to fly guests to Las Vegas after Swoop cancels flights
A woman in Brantford, Ont. is scrambling to get flights for her guests rebooked for her wedding in Las Vegas, after Swoop Inc. cancelled flights for her and 14 others planning to attend the wedding.
-
One person dies after crash involving two vehicles and transport truck near Mitchell
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell on Thursday.
London
-
London jury hears evidence on 'frantic' scene of hit and run
A London jury heard evidence about the frantic scene officers came upon after a hit and run that left a 17 year old with life altering injuries.
-
One person dies after crash involving two vehicles and transport truck near Mitchell
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell on Thursday.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Vehicle lands on its side following Highbury Avenue Crash
A vehicle has ended up on its side following a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Chatham-Kent
Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to the crash on Dawn Mills Road at Croton Line in Camden Township.
-
Shots-fired incident investigated on Ypres Boulevard
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after shots were fired in the city’s east end.
-
Traffic blitz in Windsor on Friday
The latest blitz comes after one recently held at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue where 13 various enforcement actions were given.
Montreal
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two. Environment Canada recorded 38.6 millimetres of rain in Montreal alone, surpassing the 1997 record of 34 mm.
-
200,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain powerless after storm
More than 200,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without electricity the morning after a powerful storm swept through parts of the province.
-
Man furious after Quebec-issued death certificate not accepted because it's not in French
A Montreal area man is outraged after the Quebec government rejected his father's death certificate that was produced in English. It was the government that issued the certificate in the first place.
Atlantic
-
'It's validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
'She was special': Moncton homicide victim fondly remembered by sister
The sister of a woman stabbed to death in Moncton, N.B., this week says the family is still in shock.
-
Ex-Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
A former RCMP officer testified on Thursday that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
Winnipeg
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'They can quickly get dangerous': Coyote pup walks into Winnipeg woman's home
A Winnipeg woman received a surprise after a coyote pup snuck into her home Wednesday night.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP calls on province to fully commit to Calgary's Green Line funding
Calgary's Green Line LRT expansion has approval from all three levels of government, but the Alberta NDP says the province isn't making it a priority.
-
'I can't afford food': Thousands of Calgarians seek help at produce giveaway
Thursday brought with it proof thousands of Calgarians are struggling under the weight of rising inflation, a housing crisis and high interest rates.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary
A motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
Edmonton
-
'It's home': Alberta's Métis community rebuilds settlement after wildfire
Carrol Johnston points at flowering peonies in her otherwise charred garden as she walks through her property in a northern Alberta Métis settlement.
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumour
The family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserve
Metro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial Park
A man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strike
Labour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
Politics
-
Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike, ending 13-day work stoppage
The strike at British Columbia’s ports is ending after both sides accepted the terms of a proposed deal recommended by a federal mediator.
-
Early-learning and child-care ministers promise to work together to improve workforce
Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for early learning and child care say they plan to work together to address workforce challenges.
-
B.C. pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over Meta's Bill C-18 response
The B.C. government is joining other Canadian jurisdictions in pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over the decision of the platforms' parent company Meta to block Canadian news.
Health
-
'Bandanas, in essence' what firefighters are using to protect themselves from wildfire smoke: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
Language has always evolved. New words have always popped up. Teenagers have often led the way. But the internet and online life pave the way for it to happen more quickly.
-
Aspartame a 'possible' carcinogen but evidence limited, WHO says
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic.'
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian police, emergency agencies consider adopting Meta's Threads
As tens of millions of people begin using Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, police and emergency response agencies across Canada are considering embracing the new text-based app.
-
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
-
Twitter seeks end to U.S. oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Spacey 'misread the signs' but did not assault man, actor tells London court
Kevin Spacey on Friday described an allegation he grabbed a man's crotch as 'made up,' in combative exchanges with prosecutors at the Oscar-winning actor's sexual assault trial.
-
Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood
Striking screen actors will begin picketing alongside writers in New York and Los Angeles on Friday in what has become the biggest Hollywood labour fight in decades. The double-barreled strike will shut down the small number of productions that continued shooting in the two months since screenwriters stopped working.
-
Fran Drescher: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
Business
-
FTC reportedly investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times.
-
Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her
The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly Thursday as a prosecutor claimed that she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base.
-
B.C. pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over Meta's Bill C-18 response
The B.C. government is joining other Canadian jurisdictions in pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over the decision of the platforms' parent company Meta to block Canadian news.
Lifestyle
-
From muskox wraps to fish tacos, Inuvik restaurants attract locals and tourists alike
In the heart of the western Arctic, restaurants are offering up local flavours to community members and tourists alike.
-
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
Scarcity of chile pepper supply is pumping hot sauce prices and shortages of the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha.
-
Hungary slams hefty fine on bookstore chain over LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, says it violated law
A government office in Hungary on Thursday levied a hefty fine against a national bookseller over a LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, saying it violated a contentious law that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality to minors.
Sports
-
Canada ties England 0-0 in a closed-door match, its final World Cup warmup
Canada tied England 0-0 in a closed-door match Friday, its last outing before the July 20 kickoff of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
-
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday. The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.
-
NBA champ Jamal Murray headlines Canada's extended roster for FIBA Men's World Cup
Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray headlines Canada's extended senior men's basketball team roster.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.