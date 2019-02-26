

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg





Alberta veterinarians have called for a ban on medically unnecessary procedures for animals such as declawing, ear cropping, and tail docking.

On Sunday, the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution to outlaw surgeries that do not benefit the health of an animal.

The list of procedures includes tail docking or removing portions of a tail, cosmetic dentistry, ear cropping, declawing, tattooing not for registration or identification purposes, devocalization, and body piercing.

Darrell Dalton, the registrar for the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association, said their decision reflects modern attitudes towards the treatment of animals.

“The veterinary profession, as with everything, it changes,” he told CTV Edmonton on Monday. “It’s becoming far more conscious and aware of animal welfare. Things that were acceptable 40 years ago are no longer acceptable.”

Dalton said the most common medically unnecessary treatment he still sees is tail docking, which he said began in the 18th Century in order to identify working dogs.

“If you were a non-working dog, you were taxed and identified because you had a tail so people started cutting their dogs’ tails off,” he said.

Eventually, Dalton said dog owners cut their pets’ tails off simply to maintain certain breed standards.

“I think breed standards are going to have to change,” he said.

Following the vote, Dalton said the veterinarian association plans to work with the province’s legislators to see the resolution become law.