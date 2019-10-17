Bail hearing in RCMP secrets case begins, expected to last two days
Cameron Ortis can be seen in this artist rendering from his court appearance on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:41AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A bail hearing is underway for Cameron Jay Ortis, a senior RCMP official accused of breaching official-secrets law.
Ortis, 47, faces charges of violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.
He faces a total of seven counts against under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.
Unlike the case for many criminal offences, Ortis has the burden of demonstrating why he should be freed on bail while he awaits trial on the secrets-law charges.
Evidence at the bail hearing is subject to a publication ban.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations against Ortis are extremely unsettling, given that he had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- More than 300 charges laid, 'kingpin' identified in multi-provincial human trafficking investigation
- Alberta oil and gas advocates plan counter-protest for Greta Thunberg rally
- Thousands of power outages as Maritimes rocked by strong fall storm
- Bail hearing in RCMP secrets case begins, expected to last two days
- Ontario woman upset after daughter's school says students can't play outside before class