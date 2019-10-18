Bail hearing for alleged RCMP leaker wraps, decision due Tuesday
Cameron Ortis can be seen in this artist rendering from his court appearance on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 1:31PM EDT
OTTAWA - Cameron Jay Ortis, a senior RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's official-secrets law, should learn next week whether he will be released on bail.
A two-day bail hearing wrapped up Friday and a decision is slated for Tuesday.
Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly disclosing secrets to an unknown recipient and planning to reveal additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.
He faces a total of seven counts under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year, when he was arrested.
Unlike the case for many criminal offences, Ortis has the burden of demonstrating why he should be freed on bail while he awaits trial on the secrets-law charges.
Evidence at the bail hearing is subject to a publication ban.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Former student alleging sex assault to file lawsuit against Toronto private school
- Bail hearing for alleged RCMP leaker wraps, decision due Tuesday
- Man charged in 'totally random' attack outside Oakville retirement home that left 91-year-old dead
- Fewer than 850 irregular border crossers deported, hundreds more in limbo
- Edibles, vapes and oils: What you need to know about cannabis 2.0