

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Cameron Jay Ortis, a senior RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's official-secrets law, should learn next week whether he will be released on bail.

A two-day bail hearing wrapped up Friday and a decision is slated for Tuesday.

Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly disclosing secrets to an unknown recipient and planning to reveal additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He faces a total of seven counts under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year, when he was arrested.

Unlike the case for many criminal offences, Ortis has the burden of demonstrating why he should be freed on bail while he awaits trial on the secrets-law charges.

Evidence at the bail hearing is subject to a publication ban.