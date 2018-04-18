Bail denied for Winnipeg woman who kept remains of six infants in storage locker
Andrea Giesbrecht, the woman charged with concealing the bodies of six dead infants found in a storage locker, is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:51PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants in a storage locker will remain behind bars until her appeal can be heard.
Manitoba's Court of Appeal denied bail for Andrea Giesbrecht, who is 44, on Friday.
In his decision, Justice Michel Monnin says the case is unprecedented and Giesbrecht was found guilty of a number of serious crimes.
He says he was also concerned about her request to live at home if she were granted bail.
The infant remains were found by U-Haul employees in 2014 after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.
She was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July but is appealing the decision.
Giesbrecht's lawyer had argued she should be granted bail because her sentence was extraordinarily harsh.
The Crown argued the sentence was reasonable given Giesbrecht's actions and said the grounds for appeal are frivolous.
