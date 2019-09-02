

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News' Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks





As students across Canada return to school on Tuesday, many of them are hoping a continued education will open the doors to a career shift.

Of the estimated 1.4 million students attending Canadian universities, about 75,000 are mature students with an average age of 35-45. Many are returning to class to expand their skill set, shift careers or continue a degree they never finished.

Betsy Thomas is among the mature students returning to class this week. The 62-year-old is attending Concordia University in Montreal following 27 years of running a diaper company.

She studied art history at McGill University 40 years ago, but is now studying to become a consultant to one day help other businesses and non-profits grow.

“I am so passionate about it,” she told CTV News. “I love it.”

Andrea Vega spent seven years as a real-estate agent in Calgary, but an economic downturn in Alberta meant she needed to switch careers. The 30-year-old is headed to the University of Calgary to study cyber security.

"Technology is the future,” she said. “It’s an industry that has very well-paid jobs and it’s in demand."

Making a career shift into a more tech-based industry could prove to be a savvy move as Universities Canada says half of all jobs will require a different set of skills in the next 10 years due to changing technologies.

Sheila LeBlanc with the University of Calgary’s Continuing Education department said these mature students come with a level of experience that makes them ideal students.

“They've acquired some life skills. They've learned how to manage their time a little bit better, perhaps juggling work (and) family,” she said.

Brandan Craig, a 24-year-old student completing both a PhD in neuroscience and a medical degree, agrees with LeBlanc, noting he’s a much much-improved student from the first time he walked through campus.

“By improving my time management skills, it really improved my ability to be a student,” he said.