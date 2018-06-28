Bacchus and Outlaws biker gangs expanding in Newfoundland: RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 2:29PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Top law enforcement officials say they are concerned about the expansion of two outlaw motorcycle gangs in Newfoundland and Labrador.
RCMP Staff-Sgt. Stephen Conohan says the Bacchus and Outlaws biker gangs are broadening their reach in Newfoundland -- the only province in Canada without its own Hells Angels chapter or support group.
Conohan, who is in charge of criminal intelligence, says the Hells Angels experienced a serious setback in the fall of 2016 when the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary wrapped up Project Bombard, a two-year operation that virtually wiped out a sanctioned support club known as the Vikings.
Nine members and one associate of the Vikings were charged with numerous offences, including second-degree murder, drug trafficking and charges related to organized crime.
Conohan says the Bacchus and Outlaws gangs, which are both based in central Newfoundland, have tolerated each other for several years -- but the more recent expansions could lead to trouble.
With warmer weather on the way, police expect the two gangs to be making their presence known in the province by staging mass rides that will be closely monitored.
On Thursday, the Mounties and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary held a technical briefing for journalists to explain how motorcycle gangs work in the province.
