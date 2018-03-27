

CTVNews.ca Staff





A babysitter, who was on drugs when she left a toddler alone in a Montreal apartment where a fire broke out, has been sentenced to time served.

Josee Milot was handed the sentence on Monday after she pleaded guilty to unlawfully abandoning a child, criminal negligence causing a fire and obstructing police work.

Sentenced to 10-and-a-half months, the 50-year-old woman will not have to serve any more time because she has been in custody since August and her sentence is considered served.

Last August, a fire broke out in the early hours at an apartment building in the city’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. The toddler suffered smoke inhalation, but survived. Several police officers also suffered smoke inhalation during the rescue.

Montreal police said Milot was on drugs and started cooking something on the stove before she left the apartment and the child unattended.

Antonio Cabral, Milot’s lawyer, told reporters that his client didn’t contest the charges and that it was clear she never intended to start the fire.

Milot will continue therapy for her drug dependency in the months ahead.

With files from The Canadian Press