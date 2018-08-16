

CTVNews.ca Staff





Firefighters used a chainsaw and sledgehammer to free a four month-old baby girl who was trapped under a pickup truck that rammed into a Surrey, B.C., home Wednesday night.

Chris Keon, Surrey’s assistant fire chief, says the girl was breathing and conscious when she was pulled to safety. Surrey RCMP said Thursday morning that the baby remains in hospital and is in “stable condition.”

The pickup crashed through a wooden fence surrounding the property on Alexandria Crescent and subsequently rammed into the back wall of the home just before 9:30 p.m. The baby was sleeping at the time as homeowner Satinder Manj was winding down for the night upstairs.

Manj told CTV Vancouver that he heard a loud bang followed by the sound of the baby crying.

"Luckily she's alive, she's safe," he said.

The 57-year-old driver is in police custody, though it remains unclear if charges will be laid.

With files from CTV Vancouver and The Canadian Press