

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. -- A four-month-old girl had to be pulled from under a pickup truck that rammed into her home in Surrey, B.C.

Assistant fire Chief Chris Keon says the girl was breathing and conscious when she was pulled to safety on Wednesday night from under the front end of the vehicle.

He says firefighters were able to support the pickup with wood and then cut away debris, giving them access to the girl.

Mounties say the baby is being treated in hospital, but her condition hasn't been released.

Police say in a news release they were called to a report that a truck had struck the basement of the house around 9:30 p.m.

The 57-year-old driver of the pickup was in police custody.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the incident is in its early stages.