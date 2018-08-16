Baby pulled from under truck that rammed home in Surrey, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 4:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:47PM EDT
SURREY, B.C. -- A four-month-old girl had to be pulled from under a pickup truck that rammed into her home in Surrey, B.C.
Assistant fire Chief Chris Keon says the girl was breathing and conscious when she was pulled to safety on Wednesday night from under the front end of the vehicle.
He says firefighters were able to support the pickup with wood and then cut away debris, giving them access to the girl.
Mounties say the baby is being treated in hospital, but her condition hasn't been released.
Police say in a news release they were called to a report that a truck had struck the basement of the house around 9:30 p.m.
The 57-year-old driver of the pickup was in police custody.
Police say their investigation into the cause of the incident is in its early stages.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Outrage after gun, ammo delivered to B.C. girl
- Quebec police cruiser swiped and taken for 170-kilometre joyride
- Edmonton police close busy road after shots fired at truck, 3 suspects arrested
- Mom of terminally ill boy urges empathy in Calgary neighbourhood parking spat
- Baby pulled from under truck that rammed home in Surrey, B.C.