

CTVNews.ca Staff





A newborn baby who was thought to have been abandoned outside a plaza in Toronto on Tuesday is now doing “exceptionally well,” police say.

On Tuesday, Toronto police reported that a newborn boy had been found in a walkway outside a shopping plaza in the city’s north end.

The child was found with the umbilical cord still attached and rushed to hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

But hours later, CTV News learned that the 19-year-old woman who claimed to have found the baby was in fact the child’s mother. The woman had kept her pregnancy a secret while visiting family in Canada, and given birth alone.

She called police after the birth and fabricated the story about finding the baby behind a plaza, sources told CP24.

On Thursday, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson reported that the baby is no longer in critical condition and expected to survive. He said the child is “strong, healthy and doing well.”

The mother has also received medical attention and is doing well.

While an investigation continues, police don’t expect that any criminal charges will be laid in the case.

Hopkinson added that he doesn’t anticipate there will be any future announcements from police.