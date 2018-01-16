

A newborn infant has been rushed to hospital after it was found abandoned behind a commercial plaza in Toronto in freezing temperatures, police said.

The baby was discovered outside near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, when temperatures hovered around -6 C. The woman who found the baby immediately called police.

Toronto Police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CTV News Channel that the baby was conscious, breathing and “murmuring” when it was discovered.

About an hour and a half after the newborn was found, police tweeted that the baby’s condition had been downgraded to “critical.”

Police officers are canvassing the area for any security camera footage that may have captured the moment when the baby was left outside, Sidhu said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

