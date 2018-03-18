

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Barrie, Ont., say a baby has died and his mother and sister are in hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Const. Sarah Bamford said that police responded to a 911 call from a frantic father at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“He had just arrived home from work and he had found his family inside the home,” Bamford said.

A mother, age 30, and her two children, ages two and 10-months, were rushed to hospital where the 10-month-old boy was pronounced dead, Bamford said.

Barrie Fire Chief Corey Mainprize said all three victims showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

He called the death a “preventable tragedy” and urged members of the public to “please go and check your CO detectors and smoke detectors today.”

Mainprize said the death has been hard on the community, including first responders.

“Many of our staff members are parents and have children of their own and these types of tragedies affect them gravely,” he said.

The family involved has not been named.

Neighbour Kim Mango said she suspected carbon monoxide after seeing trucks from the gas company at the scene.

“It’s very scary,” she said. “Just very scary.”

With a report from CTV Barrie